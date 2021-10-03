Atalanta surprise at home by a Milan that exploits and treasures the uncertainties of the hosts.

The Rossoneri exploit two mistakes to advance two goals and resist the reaction of the Goddess who does not resign herself to defeat and puts on the usual intensity. This time it is not enough for Gasperini who analyzes the challenge to the microphones of DAZN.

EPISODES – The episodes penalized the Goddess, who conceded too much. Gosens’ push is also missing. It was not an easy evening, but the team still came out with their heads held high and remained attached to the game. And the ending leaves more than a few regrets. “Undoubtedly we conceded a goal after 30 seconds and the second at the end of the first half. In between, however, we had many opportunities. some hesitation in the finalization phase and even a bit of bad luck. The important thing, however, is that there are opportunities. I still don’t know what Pessina’s conditions are, we’ll see tomorrow. “

PERSPECTIVES – Gasperini would have liked to have four points after the double confrontation with the Milanese. He only has one. No downsizing, however, also because the team proves not to give up an inch. “With Inter the match was balanced. This is conditioned from the start. I found Milan strong, fast, quick in execution. Then every match has its own history. Atalanta still held the pitch.”

IDENTITY’ – The feeling is that Atalanta must redesign themselves also thanks to the many injuries. “Undoubtedly we have lost something in aggression and cynicism in the last sixteen meters also because Ilicic and Muriel are not at their best. I hope, above all, for Josip, that he will return to his levels. It would be important, but I understand that we cannot last at all. It’s not easy for him, but not easy for us either. At this moment we are undeniably struggling. Paradoxically we have created more dangers with fewer attackers. I cannot think, at this moment, of long-term patients since they will not return before December. Obviously their absences they force us to make changes, but we try to cling to residual certainties. There are elements of reflection, but I interpret them as models to be studied “.