Atalanta fell by just one goal converted by Ferland mendy, when he received Real Madrid for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. The play that changed the course of the match was the expulsion of Remo Freuler 17 minutes into the first half before the scorer of the only goal of the match.

Faced with the offense, which was not to penalize with a card, the German referee Tobias Stieler he did not hesitate and expelled Freuler. Without relying on the VAR to analyze the play.

Gian Piero Gasperini, exploded at a press conference. “There is a temptation to eliminate any type of contact, something that is part of this game. So football commits suicide. Let’s finish with these referees who in their life played football and ruined games“said the Atalanta coach.

Controversy. The red one towards Remo Freuler enraged Gian Piero Gasperini. Photo: AP / Luca Bruno.

“Whoever does not distinguish between struggle and needs to change jobs. I will not say anything, otherwise UEFA will leave me out for two months. Now we have to go to Madrid to win, “said the Italian coach. Gasperini’s temperament is known. His fight with Alejandro Gómez that ended with the Argentine preparing the suitcases and arriving in Seville.

“There remains the bitterness of not having been able to play the expected game. Beyond the result, our satisfaction was being able to play against Real Madrid in the Champions League. The classification is not closed. “, assured the technical director of the Argentine defenders Jose Luis Palomino Y Christian romero.

Cool. Laughter between Gasperini and Zinedine Zidane after the victory of Real Madrid, EFE / EPA / PAOLO MAGNI

The return will be on Tuesday, March 16, starting at 5:00 p.m. (Argentina time) where the team of Bergamo will play with him Meringue at Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium, for the renovations that the Santiago Bernabéu is undergoing.