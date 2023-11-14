Journalist Gasparyan said that he treats the court verdict in Kyiv with irony

Journalist, member of the Public Chamber of Russia Armen Gasparyan said that the verdict passed by the court in Kyiv did not surprise him, he treats it with irony, reports RIA News.

According to him, the only thing that caused bewilderment was why they waited so long. The publicist indicated that the case was considered at the tenth meeting, although usually they are considered all together and quite quickly.

The second point that surprised Gasparyan concerns the confiscation of property. The journalist noted that the Shevchenko court in Kyiv was not aware that, according to the decree of Vladimir Zelensky, property that had never been in Ukraine was confiscated in October last year.

“I treat it with irony. I hope the verdict will not affect my professional activities in any way. Although this, of course, is funny, because we haven’t even seen the court’s decision yet,” the publicist added, pointing out that he learned about the decision from messages on the Internet.

Earlier, the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported that a Kiev court sentenced Armen Gasparyan in absentia. He was found guilty of, among other things, promoting claims about the failure of Ukraine and was sentenced to ten years in prison.