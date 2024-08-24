When parliamentary work resumes “with Forza Italia I will raise the issue in the Anti-Mafia Commission”, but it is necessary that “the Democratic Party, starting with the group leader Verini, should take action to understand how this hoax could have circulated. A very serious and dangerous fact, for me and also for the agency involved against its will”. Maurizio Gasparri, group leader of Forza Italia and member of the bicameral body, returns to the launch of the Adnkronos agency which reported his fabricated news, where the Ros officers Mario Mori and Giuseppe De Donno were attributed with having “killed” and not, as correctly declared, “arrested” the mafiosi.

“It is a serious matter – Gasparri reiterates to Adnkronos – that damages me and your press agency that had correctly reported my words. Is there a director at the origin of all this?”. According to the representative of the party, it is necessary to put together a whole series of facts that have occurred in recent days “that raise more than one suspicion in reference to what happened. My statements in defense of Mori and De Donno, definitively acquitted after the persecution of the judiciary and of Di Matteo for the alleged State-mafia negotiation. Then came the notices of investigation issued by the Caltanissetta Prosecutor’s Office against the magistrates Natoli and Pignatone and also in this case I am making statements, believing that the matter relating to this investigation must be fully shed light on”.

“At this point what happens? I am attacked in a long article in a self-styled publication called ‘Antimafia 2000’, in which I am accused, among other things, of having had access to confidential documents on Pignatone’s father, while I reported news that were in the public domain”.

“Of course I react – Gasparri continues – and I release the statement in which I defend Mori and De Donno, speaking of their successes in their action to fight the mafia. This statement is manipulated and I am attributed the phrase, never uttered, ‘Mori and De Donno killed mafiosi'”.

“The false statement reaches the Sicilian site ‘Stampa libera’, which publishes it, and above all it circulates on the chat of the members of the PD of the Anti-Mafia commission, so much so that the former parliamentarian Mattiello, who I am told is a consultant of the Group, criticizes me for these statements. And here several questions arise. First of all Where did this fake come from and how did it arrive? Is it possible that a verification was not done and they fell for a fake news? Who manipulated the news?”.

“These are questions that I will ask in the Anti-Mafia Commission. Vice President D’Attis, of Forza Italia, and our group leader, Pittalis, will formally raise the issue in the Presidency Office so that when work resumes this case can be discussed and President Colosimo has already privately expressed to me all her dismay at what happened”.

“Of course, to protect myself, I am ready to file formal complaints and there is also a problem of protecting your agency.. But before involving the investigating authorities, also to avoid burdening their work, it would be good – asks the Forza Italia representative – for the Democratic Party to take action to shed light on this very serious episode”.

“I’m not making accusations against anyone, but it would be appropriate – he hopes – for Verini to start the necessary investigations to help us understand how this false news arrived on their chat.”

“Who sent him this hoax? Why did someone fall for it? Whose little hand did all this? Where is the key to the story? I ask Verini – concludes Gasparri – to help us uncover all this”.