“We will also introduce into the text restrictive measures on people of distant Italian origins who have never had real ties with our country.” The interview

“We had a meeting in recent days with the parliamentary groups and collected observations of a technical nature. Next week the text, the result of internal debate within the party, will be ready and we will present it to the government allies”. So ad Affaritaliani.it Forza Italia group leader in the Senate Maurizio Gasparri speaking of the Ius Scholae. The blue exponent, reiterating that “obviously” Forza Italia is not adhering to the opposition referendum on citizenship, underlines: “In the debate within the party, considerations and observations emerged which we will take into account for the drafting of the text, which will be submitted first to the allies of the centre-right and will then continue on its parliamentary path calmly but respecting our programme”. Gasparri then adds: “We will also introduce restrictive measures on people of distant Italian origins in the text who have never had real ties with our country but who apply for citizenship perhaps with a relationship, I’ll give an example, of eight generations before. We will introduce a time limit for generational descent.”

Regarding the Budget Law for next year, the president of the Forza Italia senators specifies: “We are against new taxes paid by those who already pay them. I remember, few people know, that banks already pay an additional tax compared to others. Instead, we will evaluate everything that emerges from agreements with the government, without introducing new taxes, through discussion and dialogue with the parties when the time comes. If we want to talk about taxes – explains Gasparri – we need to tax the internet giants who pay nothing, a real shame. They are tax bandits that the whole world should tax and I am thinking of Amazon, Zuckerberg, Musk and all the giants of the web. Then there are large groups, and I’m not talking about banks, which thanks to greater economic growth also help the State, because the more a company invoices, the more it pays taxes. On the banks, I repeat, fiscal techniques can be sought to benefit the state budget but without introducing new taxes”, concludes the group leader of Forza Italia at Palazzo Madama.

