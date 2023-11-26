Gasparri heads a cybersecurity company. He denies rumors of resignation

“As vice president of Palazzo Madama he is the head of an IT security company, but he has not declared it.” The subject is Maurizio Gasparri, the writer is Il Fatto Quotidiano who anticipates the contents of a Report investigation which will be broadcast on Sunday 26 November. According to Il Fatto, “law 441 of 1982 (art. 2) obliges deputies and senators to declare “the exercise of functions as director or auditor of companies”.

“No operational role – Gasparri told Report –. THEThe president gives opinions, advice on what the strategic choices could be.” As we also read on Open, “according to the company’s report they include managers and collaborators linked to the secret services of other countries. According to the accusation, Gasparri actually established institutional relationships for them for the assignment of orders while keeping the Senate in the dark.”

In particular, the Fact gives an account of the following episode: “Last July 12, two Israelis showed up at the Customs Agency wanting to sell software for cataloging goods. The deal was never concluded. The appointment was procured by Gasparri in his capacity as president of the Cyberealm company which deals with IT security, with responsibility among other things for institutional relations”.

According to Report, among them Arik Ben Haim who is a former executive of the Israeli secret services. “Since he retired he has been a cybersecurity entrepreneur but at the moment he is back in action in the war against Hamas.”

“Do I leave Rai supervision? But when ever? I don’t even have to deny it because sources that are considered reliable are denied. It’s not true that Meloni is angry, it’s not true that I’m resigning. All false. I am not leaving Rai supervision. We’re at joke levels. I’m sorry that you are forced to chase Dagospia, I wish you a journalistic activity with greater satisfactions”. FI group leader in the Senate Maurizio Gasparri thus commented to La Presse on the latest press indiscretions, which also appeared on Dagospia, which would see him resign due to of the investigation announced by Report.

Subscribe to the newsletter

