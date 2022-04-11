do you remember? Gasparin? For many, this character immediately transports us to our childhood and after having several films under his name back in the 90s, the friendly ghost will return to the present day thanks to a new live-action series by peacock.

This new project will be known simply as casper and will be produced by Kai Yu Wuwho worked in The Corpse Bride. After a new family arrives in the small town of Eternal Falls, Gasparin will find himself involved in a mystery that will bring to light dark secrets that have remained hidden for more than 100 years.

This series will apparently be much darker and more realistic than the other interpretations of the character, and will also be a reimagining of his origin story that will feature elements of horror and action, where we will see Gasparin discover what it means to be alive.

At the moment, we do not know when this series will be coming to peacockbut considering that it was barely announced, it is easy to assume that it will be a while longer to have additional details.

Publisher’s note: I think reimagining these children’s stories with adult themes can work, and it will definitely be interesting to meet a much scarier version of Casper. The series has potential, and I sincerely hope that they manage to exploit it.

Via: dead line