Moon Knight aired its official trailer a few days ago. The Marvel Studios production starring Oscar Isaac is a few months away from its long-awaited premiere. However, the emotion turned into grief this Wednesday, January 19, since one of its main stars died: Gaspard Ulliel.

Gaspard Ulliel passed away at the age of 37. Photo: Gaspard Ulliel/Instagram

The aforementioned series will have its arrival on Disney Plus and will tell the origins of the masked vigilante. The advances presented have anticipated tints of violence and action sequences.

For this reason, many fans expect to know more not only about the titular hero, but also about his promising antagonist. Below we tell you more details.

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac. Photo: Composite/Marvel/Disney Plus

Who is the Midnight Man?

Gaspard Ulliel, mainly recognized for his work on Hannibal, will appear on screen as Midnight Man. Although he is not the only villain in the story, it is not known how his sudden death could affect his narrative after the post-production process.

For now, to know a little more about the antagonist it is necessary to go to the comics, which detail that his real name is Anton Mogart. He is an art thief and Moon Knight’s constant adversary.

According to Screen Rant, the rivalry between the two originated when the protagonist prevented him from getting away with one of his robberies. Thirsty for revenge, the Midnight Man intentionally searches for his nemesis, an encounter that leaves him dying.

Blinded by rage before he dies, he trains his son Jeffrey Wilde to follow in his footsteps and eventually face Moon Knight. In addition, it does not leave him adrift, since added to his physical preparation, he inherits cybernetic tools so that he can complete his mission: avenge his father’s death.