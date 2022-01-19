The French actor Gaspard Ulliel, one of the protagonists of Marvel’s upcoming “Moon Knight” series, is died at the age of 37.

According to Deadline, Ulliel was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble after suffering a severe head injury during a collision while skiing in the Savoie region of the Alps. The actor’s family and agent reportedly informed the AFP news agency that Ulliel did not survive the tragic accident.

Ulliel is best known for his role as young Hannibal Lecter in 2007’s Hannibal Rising, an adaptation of Thomas Harris’ 2006 novel of the same name. He has also starred in such films as Saint Laurent, It’s Only the End of the World and A Very Long Engagement. , for which he won a César Award for Most Promising Actor in 2017.

Gaspard Ulliel

He is also known to have recently completed work on Marvel’s Moon Knight series, alongside mercenary-vigilante Marc Spector / Moon Knight – played by Oscar Isaac – and mad scientist Arthur Harrow – played by Ethan Hawke. An earlier announcement on Ulliel’s talent agency page showed the actor playing the role of Anton Mogart aka Midnight Man in the series.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex shared a tribute to the actor disappeared on Twitter, writing that Ulliel “grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him.” Ulliel leaves behind his longtime partner Gaëlle Piétri and their six-year-old son Orso.

We make ours condolence to family, friends and colleagues.