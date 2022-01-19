0 COMMENTS
01/19/2022 2:41 pm
The world of entertainment is in mourning after the sensitive death of the French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who will appear within the next series of Marvel, Moon Knight. The actor passed away on Wednesday morning. January 19 after having suffered a skiing accident in The Alps which left him in a critical state of health, from which sadly he could not recover.
Ulliel he was skiing at the station La Rosière, in Savoy, where he collided with another skier. After the accident, the actor was left unconscious and had to be transported by helicopter to the Grenoble University Hospitalwhere unfortunately he lost his life. The Albertville District Attorney has opened an investigation to find out exactly what happened.
Via: BBC
