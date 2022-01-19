The world of entertainment is in mourning after the sensitive death of the French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who will appear within the next series of Marvel, Moon Knight. The actor passed away on Wednesday morning. January 19 after having suffered a skiing accident in The Alps which left him in a critical state of health, from which sadly he could not recover.

Ulliel he was skiing at the station La Rosière, in Savoy, where he collided with another skier. After the accident, the actor was left unconscious and had to be transported by helicopter to the Grenoble University Hospitalwhere unfortunately he lost his life. The Albertville District Attorney has opened an investigation to find out exactly what happened.

The actor became known in the world of entertainment after having participated in the film Les Egarés, and later won an award Cease for the movie "Long wedding Sunday. In 2017 he won another Cease in the category of best actor for his role in the film "Just the end of the world". would also appear in Moon Knight like the character Midnight Man. Ulliel he is survived by his son and his girlfriend, the model and singer Gaelle Pietri. Rest in peace, Gaspard Uliel.

