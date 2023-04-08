The trailer for chapter 194 of “At the bottom there is room”, which will hit the screens on Monday, has been published and shows ‘Teresita’ together with Gaspar walking through a park. As they talk, they both smile at each other. At one point, they stand facing each other and Joel’s friend tells ‘Tere’: “Careful, oh, I get jealous”.

After this, Richard Junior’s mother asks her suitor what the reason is. “Why, then, if you don’t own me?” She tells him. In the midst of the flirtation between the two, Gaspar approaches the daughter of don gilberto and gives him a kiss on the lips. When they part ways, she is shocked.

“Sorry. Sorry, ‘Teresita’”, the worker from the La Leyenda workshop can be heard saying. However, Teresa slaps him and yells: “Daring.” What will happen between the two? We will know that the following week, since today episode 194 of the series will not be broadcast. America TV.

What time to SEE “Al fondo hay sitio”?

The Peruvian series can be seen from Monday to Friday at 8:40 p.m., that is, after the reality show “This is war” and before that “sissy 2”.

When does “AFHS” chapter 194 come out?

Episode 194 of “At the bottom there is room” arrives on Monday, April 10, 2023. Don’t forget to tune in minutes before 9:00 p.m. so you don’t miss any detail.