Anything can happen in “At the bottom there is room“! Chapter 226 will show more dangers for the fan-favorite characters, after Joel and Mike saved Macarena from Claudia Llanos. As we saw, the legendary duo stole more than 1 million dollars from Francesca to pay the ransom to the kidnappers and ‘the backward gringo’ was the first to pay the consequences.

Not only was he denounced by Bruno Picassso, but he was also humiliated at a national level because the press captured his framed exit from the building with his head bowed. Regarding the capture of Joel Gonzales, the plot took an unexpected turn and Gaspar was arrested by the Police.

Gaspar goes to prison in “AFHS”: why?

Chapter 225 of “There is room at the bottom” it showed Gaspar working quietly in the workshop until the police arrive. They ask about Joel, but he gets nervous and is forced to present his documentation. At that moment, the authorities discover that he had a criminal record and take him away in handcuffs. Now jail could be his unexpected destination.

Through social networks, the followers of the Peruvian series were upset with “El cara de pez” because everything was the product of their actions in one way or another. In addition, they regret that Teresita is the second victim because she seemed very excited about the character of Alejandro Villagómez.

Where to see “In the background there is room”?

To enjoy “Al fondo hay sitio” live and direct, you just have to tune in to the América Televisión signal from your smart TV. Another option is to access the official América TVGO website from your PC. If you want to access the programming from your Smartphone, all you have to do is download the official TVGO app.

What channel is América TV in Peru?