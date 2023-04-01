Mission accomplished. Atalanta drops the trio in Cremona and catches Milan in fourth place, in full swing for the Champions League. “The others still have to play, we’ll see the standings tomorrow evening – admitted Gian Piero Gasperini to Dazn -. It was important to score three points today and try to take advantage of the pursuers. An elimination match will start in the next few days, we are there to fight with all”.

Hojlund

—

The Atalanta coach analyzed Zini’s away game: “In the first half we missed many passes, the pace wasn’t high and Cremonese often played back with the goalkeeper. When we raised our technical pace in the second half, the match ended direct in our favour. We often fall into trivial mistakes, such as the penalty, but all in all we were superior and perhaps we deserved one or two more goals”. Then a thought on Hojlund, who came on in the second half and just back from five goals in two games for his Denmark: “I didn’t see him concentrated, perhaps he was still dazed by the many compliments he received during the week. In the final he should have been more attentive even in the defensive. He has very important qualities and he has demonstrated them but he is very young and mustn’t think that he has nothing more to learn”. On the other players Gasperini added that “in the first half Muriel made some mistakes conditioned by a bad ram. Pasalic came from the national team and a little tiredness was to be expected. I needed the freshness of Boga and Lookman (both scoring). While Hojlund was quite tired but he gave a great contribution”.