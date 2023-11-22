“A week before the trip to Lisbon, to play against PSG, I went to see Ilicic in a clinic: he had lost ten kilos”. In a long, all-round interview given to the microphones of Radio Serie A, Gian Piero Gasperini paused for a few seconds, visibly moved and excited when talking about the Slovenian talent, hero of Atalanta’s magical nights in the Champions League. “I remember the Valencia match, where he scored four goals,” said Gasperini. Josip was among the best players in Europe, he could have won the Ballon d’Or. During the pandemic he began to have symptoms: he wasn’t well, he suffered from the distance from his family.”

national team and Juventus

The Dea coach, who has led the Bergamo team since 2016, then added that “my history with Atalanta is wonderful, I hope it lasts for a long time. We have reached an important size, there has always been total respect between me and the owners. The highest moment? The match against PSG, when we were two minutes away from the Champions League semi-final.” And on the accusations of being a dictator Gasperini said that “it was quite a media thing. From social media to TV there is a lot of noise and little substance. I essentially ask my players for great professionalism and a sense of belonging, then there is the technical aspect. Attitudes are fundamental: in this the property and I have the same vision.” The coach also revealed that in the past he was close to the national team and Juventus benches. “Lippi contacted me, then Ventura went. Juventus? It happened when I was coaching Genoa, but after that there was no direct contact. Subsequently I have always been under contract in Bergamo, where I feel comfortable.”