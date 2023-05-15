The Maserati 5000GT in 1959 was the starting signal for the V8 engines for the Italian brand. In the years that followed, Maserati sold more than 100,000 eight-cylinder cars. Unfortunately, the end of the Maserati V8 engines is in sight. Until 2024, the models with a V8 engine will remain for sale and after that you will have to make do with four-cylinder and V6 engines. And of course electric models.

The last Maserati with V8 engines will automatically become collector’s items. The last eight-cylinder will be in the Trofeo versions of the Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte. The twin-turbo eight-cylinder produces 572 hp. Fans can say goodbye to the V8 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. There the Ghibli 334 Ultima, Levante V8 Ultima and Maserati Trofeo will be presented to the public.

The switch from combustion engines to electric powertrains naturally has to do with the European directives for 2035. Maserati wants to be completely electric five years before that. The brand promises that ‘the style, emotions and timeless performance’ will remain as the electric age enters. It’s off to a good start with the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore winning the TopGear Award for Best Electric GT.