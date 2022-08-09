At the Gewiss Stadium the coach takes stock of the transfer market: “The goal is to strengthen the team or try to rejuvenate. Well Ederson and Lookman.” The warmth of the fans

“If it is Atalanta that I wanted? No, to date it is not.” A few days before the start of the championship (debut Saturday against Sampdoria in Genoa) Gian Piero Gasperini expressed himself in this way during the press conference on the sidelines of the presentation of the team at the Gewiss Stadium. “The club has done a lot, however, looking for important players. My impression is that for some clubs the transfer market starts right now. We will see what happens along the way: the goal is to strengthen the team or try to rejuvenate. Maybe not playing the cups. Europeans there is a lower appeal. If we are more or less competitive than in the past, the pitch will tell. Targets? “At the moment I am not talking about it: we try to play our games and if things go well we will certainly not back down. It must be said that we have already had three beautiful tiles: the Palomino affair (positive for doping control, ed) and the injuries of Zappacosta and Demiral, with the Turk who will start racing tomorrow “. See also The positive statistics of Marcelo Gallardo in the heads-up and the historic undefeated in the Argentine Cup

Market point – In this market session, Atalanta welcomed Ederson (from Salernitana) and Lookman (winger from Leipzig). “The first has great strength and energy, while the second is dynamic and creates depth. Who surprised me the most? Okoli because I didn’t expect him to be so advanced. The two years on loan in B have done him good: he can become a crack “. On the market Gasperini added that “Miranchuk was not blocked by me. Luca Percassi blamed me but I have nothing to do with it: there were economic aspects to be resolved. If Pinamonti was on my list? No, also because the The last player I put on the list was Palacio 5 years ago, then that’s it “. Looking at the last two international friendlies, narrowly lost to Newcastle and Valencia, the coach said that “things seen for some time have been highlighted but overall, despite the difficulties, the team was on the pitch”. Last weekend, among other things, no Italians won against the Spanish. “They are stronger. We reflect what Italian football is. And maybe at the club level we manage to make ourselves respected.” See also F2 | Neck problems for Boschung, Campos fielded Roberto Merhi

The warmth of the fans – During the presentation at the Gasperini stadium he was among the most acclaimed. For Palomino, currently suspended, a banner from the fans (Palo hombre vertical). In Curva Nord we also saw the words “Let’s start again from here”. President Antonio Percassi, after intoning with the fans “We will win the tricolor” (while Gasperini jokingly said “you are right”), thanked them: “Even the newcomers are struck by your love: you are fundamental”. “We have prepared well for the season and we want to do well for all of you”, commented captain Rafael Toloi.

August 9, 2022 (change August 9, 2022 | 22:36)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Gasp #Atalanta #wanted #date