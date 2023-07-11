This is it: production of the Ford Fiesta has ended. The last Fiesta rolled off the production line in Cologne and you can safely call that the end of an era. Production of the Fiesta started in 1976 and continued for seven generations. Even now, about 200 Fiestas are registered in the Netherlands every month. In 2018 we even crowned him Top Gear Car of the Year.

But unfortunately: the profit margins on small cars are too small and the brand has to create space in the factories for EVs. “At Ford of Europe, we are moving rapidly to an electric future,” the company said in a statement. “As part of this transition, production of the Fiesta in Cologne will cease on July 7, 2023 and a new era will begin at the Cologne Electric Vehicle Center.”

Ford has stopped the Fiesta, but the rally world has not

Still, we’re not quite finished with the Fiesta. “While the Fiesta will end production in July, it will continue to be available as a rally car through our partners at M-Sport, where the Fiesta will be an important part of the rallying scene for some time to come,” said Ford. There is more good news. Ford confirms to TopGear that the last two Fiestas ever built will be kept in the Heritage Centers in Germany and the UK.

Let’s end on a positive note and remember all the memories we have with the Fiesta. Whether as a first car, as a teaching car or as your grandmother’s car: everyone has a thought about the Fiesta. Have a nice retirement, Fiesta. And thanks for all the memories.