Is it true that he fuel efficiency Does it get better when we fill the tank completely? This question has generated debate among drivers. Some argue that filling the tank to the top results in greater gas savings, while others consider this to be just an unsubstantiated myth.

To better understand this issue, it is necessary to analyze how the system of fuel supply in a vehicle. A car engine is powered by gasoline through the cylinders, where combustion occurs. Engine performance is directly related to the efficiency of this combustion and, therefore, with the quantity and quality of the supplied fuel.

There are arguments in favor of filling the gas tank completely. One of them is that by having the full tankthe empty space inside is reduced, decreasing the fuel evaporation. This can avoid gradual loss of gasoline due to evaporation when the tank is partially full.

On the other hand, there are those who argue that filling the tank completely can have disadvantages. As the overall weight of the vehicle increases, especially on smaller models, a additional fuel consumption. In addition, being overweight can affect the balance and stability of the carespecially in demanding driving situations.

Considering these points of view, it is important to take into account the context and the specific characteristics of each vehicle. In some cases, especially on larger vehicles and with larger capacity engines, filling the Gasoline tank can have a minimal performance impact and potentially generate long-term savings.

However, in smaller, more efficient cars in terms of fuel consumption, filling the tank completely may not be the most optimal option. It is possible that the benefit in terms of evaporation reduction be overcome by weight gain and additional fuel consumption.