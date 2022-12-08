gas stations in Nuevo León denounced the existence of service stations that sell blended fuels of low quality as if they were standard gasoline of the Premium or Regular type.

They called this practice a new type of huachicol, For this reason, they urged the authorities to review and punish these types of operations, since they represent unfair competition by selling lower-cost fuels, in addition to the fact that these mixtures can damage the engines of the clients’ cars.

“We ask for an even floor, if the Government decreases the illegal or irregular fuelwe all benefited,” said Adán Guerra, president of the National Organization of Oil Sellers (Onexpo) in Nuevo León.

He pointed out that authorities such as the Energy Regulatory Commission and Profeco They should do surprise checks and fuel analysis.

“This would result in the laboratory managers arriving without saying ‘water goes’ doing the corresponding analyses.

“Venders are required by law to make fuel analysis, however, this has not prevented these practices,” lamented Guerra.

Another gas station who asked not to be named noted that the fuel mixtures of low quality also affect the environment.

“Even the mixture of expensive and cheap products are highly polluting and of very low performance for vehicles, apart from the fact that a load can break them down,” he said.

Currently, the prophecy It carries out verification visits to service stations, but only inspects that full liters are being dispensed, whether there are public toilets and their state of hygiene, and that it complies with permits and regulations, but does not analyze the quality of the fuels.

According to its last available report of “Verification actions of service stations”, corresponding to the week of May 27 to June 2, it made 239 visits nationwide.

On its website, it displays those that it found fulfilled and in which it found irregularities, but with that lag.

Currently in the country there are about 13 thousand gas stations, of which about 700 operate in Nuevo León.

The president of Onexpo in Nuevo León highlighted that the service station market already offers a great diversity of options, so that the consumer can make the best decisions.

“The market is so open that the consumer has the option of going to the gas station that serves them best and that their fuel has shown the best performance in their vehicle.”