Mexico City.- Filling up the gas tank will cost consumers more for the third week in a row.

The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) announced that from September 21 to 27, no tax incentives will be applied to magna, premium and diesel fuels.

Through a publication in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the federal agency specified that for each liter of fuel users must pay the total amount of the Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS) as follows: – Gasoline less than 91 octane (magna) 6.1752 pesos

-Gasoline greater than or equal to 91 octane (premium) 5.2146 pesos

-Diesel 6.7846 pesos

In the two previous weeks, from September 7 to 13 and from September 14 to 20, the Government also removed the subsidy for consumers. Thus, a driver who wants to fill his 40-liter tank with regular gasoline during this period will have to pay, in taxes alone, 247 pesos, in addition to the price of the fuel. Previously, the Government had implemented a subsidy for the IEPS on gasoline to reduce the price of fuel and mitigate inflationary pressures on the economy in the face of the global rise in oil prices. However, with the withdrawal of this fiscal stimulus, various impacts are foreseen, such as the increase in prices, directly affecting the purchasing power of consumers, as well as a blow to the industrial sector, since the increase in prices can affect the competitiveness of companies that depend on transportation.