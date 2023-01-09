The plunge in the prices of refined products recorded last Thursday produced a slight downward movement on the lists of the major brands. The rises of the previous days, however, led to a sharp increase in the national averages of prices charged at the pump.

And international quotations have started to run again, in particular with regard to the diesel. The result is that the gas touches 1.82 euro/litre in ‘do it yourself’, diesel is close to 1.88 euro/litre. On the ‘served’ basis we are respectively at 1.96 and 2.02 euro/litre. According to the usual survey of Daily RelayFriday 6 January Eni reduced the recommended diesel prices by one cent per litre.

These are the averages of the prices charged communicated by the managers to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development and elaborated by the Staffetta, recorded at 8 yesterday morning on about 15,000 plants:

–self-service petrol at 1.820 euros/litre (+10 thousandths, companies 1.822, white pumps 1.815), diesel at 1.878 euros/litre (+6, companies 1.880, white pumps 1.873).

–petrol served at 1.960 euro/litre (+11, companies 2.003, white pumps 1.874), diesel at 2.018 euro/litre (+7, companies 2.062, white pumps 1.931)

–LPG served at 0.791 euro/litre (-1, companies 0.803, white pumps 0.777)

-methane served at 2.331 euro/kg (-53, companies 2.372, white pumps 2.299)

–LNG 2.548 euros/kg (+16, companies 2.580 euros/kg, white pumps 2.525 euros/kg).

These are the prices on the highways:

–self-service petrol 1.912 euros/litre (served 2.171)

–self-service diesel 1.963 euros/litre (served 2,223)

–LPG 0.900 euros/litre

–methane 2.567 euros/kg

–LNG 2.547 euros/kg.

Dear petrol, Urso: “Attempts at speculation must be stopped immediately”

The enterprise minister he was born in made in Italy Adolfo bear don’t mince words. “The increases I am unjustifiable. We coordinated – Urso explains to Corriere della Sera – a double action to nip the speculation. The Minister of Economy Giorgetti with the Finance Guard who has the most effective tools. As far as I’m concerned, I had already asked for a constant in recent weeks monitoring with the collaboration of the GdF to create a control model more efficient and immediately highlight each anomaly and every attempt at speculation, as it seems to have surfaced in some striking cases and not justifiable these days. Next week I will bring together consumer associations to discuss the most suitable tools”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

