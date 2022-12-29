Prevails the stability on petrol prices, today, and on the fuel network. With the international prices of petrol and diesel on the rise, even today there have been no interventions on the recommended prices of the two products. The monitoring of prices charged at the pump consequently highlights averages with little movement while the end of the excise discount in force until 31 December is approaching.

Coming to details of prices on the network, based on the elaboration of Quotidiano Energia of the data communicated by the operators to the Mimit Observatory updated at 8 am yesterday 28 December, the national average price of petrol in self-service mode is still at 1.628 euro/litre, with the various brands included between 1.618 and 1.634 euro/litre (no logo 1.632). The average price charged for diesel self is 1.693 euro/litre (1.694 the previous value), with the companies between 1.684 and 1.697 euro/litre (no logo 1.699).

As for the fuel served, the average price charged for petrol is 1.779 euro/litre (against 1.781) with colored plants with prices between 1.715 and 1.836 euro/litre (no logo 1.689). The average diesel served is 1.844 euro/litre (1.846 the previous figure), with the companies’ points of sale with average prices between 1.779 and 1.902 euro/litre (no logo 1.754). The prices charged for LPG are positioned between 0.769 and 0.782 euro/litre (no logo 0.756). Finally, the average price of CNG for cars is between 2.248 and 2.497 (no logo 2.330).