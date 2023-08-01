Skyrocketing petrol on the highway, here’s how to save money: driving Business

Summer means millions of Italians driving their own car to reach their holiday destination. Literally curbing enthusiasm, but this year there is “expensive petrol”, which is eroding household wallets, with prices exceeding two euros per litre. Figure that drops slightly in the case of self-service. But there is an absolutely legal way to save money: cents, on the cost of fuel per litre, which turn into a discrete sum if we consider the full tank.



The average price on the highwayin fact, it is always higher than the average price charged in city stations or on large non-motorway roads, which are often located just a few kilometers from the junctions. The data is easily verifiable, especially from 1 August 2023, given theobligation di publication of average prices: la the rule which imposes this obligation is structured on the basis of the type of road network to which it refers. The regional average price is displayed on the ordinary network (urban and extra-urban roads). For the motorway network, on the other hand, the exposure of the national average price is envisaged, calculated, however, on the prices of the systems operating on the motorway. If we then supply ourselves to the so-called “white pumps” convenience increases.

Affaritaliani.it he looked at four o’clock main motorway arteries of the country, and offers petrol stations with the most advantageous prices near the main junctions.

Let’s start with the very busy and very long one Autostrada del Sole (A1 Milan – Naples). Business took into consideration the junction leading to Fidenza – Salsomaggiore Terme. Along the Tangenziale Sud, just 2.8km from the toll booth, in the direction of Fidenza, petrol can be found at the “LV” petrol station at €1.85/l litre. Along via Federico Fellini 19, even less than a km from the tollbooth, in the direction of Fidenza, the “ESSO” petrol station displays the price of €1.95/l.

Near the junction Barberino of Mugelloinstead, along via del Lago just 3 km from the toll booth, the price of petrol at the “CPM” petrol station is €1.88/litre. Always along via del Lago – Loc. Cavallina. 18, this time less than a km from the toll booth, petrol can be found at €1.95/l at the “IP” petrol station.

At the height of junction for Colleferrofinally, along via Casilina in the direction of Colleferro Scalo RM, at the “ENI” station, petrol, less than 3km from the tollbooth, is found at €1.91/l. Along via Provinciale Romana, on the other hand, about 1.8km from the junction, the “IP” petrol station bears the price of 1.9 €/l on the sign.

