A service station closed due to lack of fuel in San Cristóbal, Táchira. CARLOS EDUARDO RAMIREZ (REUTERS)

Widespread problems with the fuel supply, particularly in agricultural areas and rural municipalities in the interior, have returned to Venezuela for weeks. The circumstance is masked thanks to the normality in the supply reported by some large cities, such as Caracas, Maracaibo and Valencia, but it has worsened particularly in Orienta and the Isla de Margarita, in the Guayana region, in many towns in the plains and in part of the Venezuelan Andes. This new crisis occurs in the midst of the embezzlement of millions of dollars from the state oil company PDVSA, recognized by the Chavista government.

Since the end of last year, a delegation of Iranian technicians has been working with the management of Petróleos de Venezuela for the repair and major maintenance of the Venezuelan refineries, which have been presenting chronic failures, explosions and crude oil spills since 2010. The most problematic is that of Amuay, one of the largest in the world. Although there have been improvements at the national level, there are still technical glitches. International sanctions also complicate the maintenance efforts of the state company.

In the western Zulia State, an oil region par excellence, beyond the metropolitan region of Maracaibo and the city of Cabimas, the second largest in the State, there are important faults in the south of Lake Maracaibo, and in northern municipalities such as La Guajira, neighboring to Colombia. “Since December, Maracaibo has had a stable situation. But the gasoline service is critical in towns such as Machiques, La Villa, Santa Bárbara, Catatumbo, La Guajira, Lagunillas, both gasoline and diesel are almost non-existent, there is no regular dispatch,” says journalist Madelyn Palmar.

This crisis is not new, but it took months. The lack of gasoline returned in March to Ciudad Guayana -made up of the twin cities Puerto Ordaz and San Félix-, and many other towns and villages in the Bolívar State, the largest in the country, to the south east. Lines to refuel can be up to a day long, requiring some vehicle owners to “mark the post” or get up early in their vehicles.

On the island of Margarita, the “pico y placa” plan has returned, a rationing parameter with which fuel is assigned to users according to the vehicle’s license plate number at times spaced throughout the week. “After the carnivals, the martyrdom began. The lines are much stronger in places where gasoline is subsidized. Dollarized service stations are a little more accessible,” says local correspondent Dexcy Guedez. Filling the tank with gas can cost $20 in an economy car.

The president of the Nueva Esparta State Food Transport Association, -to which Margarita belongs, together with the islands of Coche and Cubagua-, Leonel Canelón, commented that the problem affects the fishing fleets, one of the economic vocations of that area, and stated that “the new fuel failures are causing delays in the entry of goods and food to the island.”

In the Andean areas, the lack of gasoline seems resolved in the Táchira State, one of the most affected by the crisis of these years, but it is especially serious in the neighboring Mérida State. The journalist Yoirys Sosa reports from there that in the cities and towns “the lines to get supplies are kilometric, citizens continue to stay overnight to get fuel and this has affected public transport and all the procedures of daily life. Farmers are particularly affected, some 15,000 workers who produce a significant amount of vegetables consumed in the country.

Service stations with subsidized gasoline have been gradually disappearing. The habitual thing begins to be to consume it at international prices. Until the first decade of this century, Venezuela had been one of the major exporters of oil and all crude oil derivatives, and its system of refineries, some of which were distributed abroad, were a model of management and administrative cleanliness. until at least the year 2002. Venezuelan gasoline was also one of the cheapest in the world for several decades: a tank was filled with just a few cents on the dollar.

