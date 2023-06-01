Mauro Balhessai

06/01/2023 – 1:03 pm

In general, gasoline will be more expensive for the consumer from this Thursday (1st). The fact is that the single and fixed rate of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) is now in effect.

The charge will be R$ 1.22 per liter throughout the national territory. It is worth mentioning that, previously, the rates were proportional to the value of each state and varied between 17% and 20%.

According to calculations by Leggio Consultoria, which specializes in oil, gas and renewable energy, the cost of fuel to consumers should increase by up to 5.8%. There may be discharge in 24 states. On the other hand, in Alagoas, Amazonas and Piauí, a reduction in the final price of gasoline is possible.

