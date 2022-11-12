Fuel was sold at gas stations at R$5.02 last week; diesel S10 remained stable, being sold at R$ 6.71

Gasoline rose for the 5th consecutive week, exceeding R$5 per liter for the 1st time since September, according to a survey by the ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) for the period from 6 to 12 November. The data were published this Friday (11.Nov.2022).

In the national average, gasoline was sold at R$ 5.02 per liter at gas stations. The state with the cheapest gasoline is Amapá, where the liter is sold at R$ 4.67, while Bahia has the most expensive fuel: R$ 5.57.

Gasoline has accumulated an increase of 4.7% since October. The price of fuel hit a record in 2022, reaching R$7.39 in June. It was made cheaper due to the ICMS ceiling (Tax on the Commercialization of Goods and Services) and the drop in the price of a barrel of oil on the international market, passed on in more frequent readjustments by Petrobras.

Although Petrobras has not increased the amount of gasoline in its refineries since September 2, the fuel has increased due to the price of anhydrous ethanol –added to regular gasoline– and the transfer of the increase in the barrel of oil by private agents operating in the market. as refiners and importers.

According to data from the consultancy CBIE (Brazilian Infrastructure Center), the lag of prices practiced by Petrobras in relation to import prices is 6.37% for gasoline and 6.07% for diesel. The data refer to this Friday (11.nov).

already the abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers) calculates a lag of 5% for gasoline and 5% for diesel.

In the last week, S10 diesel oil –the most used in Brazil– has remained stable, being sold at R$ 6.71. The state with the cheapest diesel is Rio Grande do Sul and the most expensive is Acre, where fuel is sold at R$7.48 and R$6.46 per liter, in that order.

Hydrous ethanol, on the other hand, rose 2.4% in the week, being sold at R$ 3.79 in the national average.