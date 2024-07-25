The 2.68% increase is a reflection of the adjustment announced by Petrobras on July 8; diesel and ethanol are also more expensive

The average price of a liter of gasoline rose 2.68% at gas stations in the week from July 14 to 20, selling for R$6.13 per liter, on average. The data comes from the weekly fuel survey by ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), released on Wednesday (24.Jul.2024).

The previous week, the price of fuel had already risen again. It had increased by R$0.12, to R$5.97. Now, the increase was R$0.16, the highest of the president’s third term. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The increase in the price of gasoline was already expected because of the adjustment announced by Petrobras on July 8. The state-owned company increased the price of gasoline by R$0.20 per liter, which represents a real increase in the price of fuel of R$0.15 at gas stations, due to the mandatory blend of ethanol in the gasoline used in Brazilian vehicles.

In Acre, gasoline is sold at an average price of R$7.24. The state has the highest prices in the country. At the other end of the spectrum is Amapá, where a liter of fuel is sold at R$5.69.

Read the price variation for fuel in the week of July 14th to 20th: