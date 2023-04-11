Fuel was sold at BRL 5.50 per liter in the week of April 2 to 8, up 0.4%

Gasoline rose again in Brazil after 3 weeks of decline, according to data from ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) released this Monday (10.Apr.2023). The fuel was sold at R$5.50 per liter in the week of April 2nd to 8th.

The high is 0.4% compared to the previous week, from March 26 to April 1, when gasoline was sold at R$ 5.48 per liter.

In the last week, the price of fuel ranged from R$5.11 in Amapá and Mato Grosso do Sul to R$6.31 in Amazonas.

So far, the highest average price of gasoline in 2023 was recorded in the week of March 5th to 11th, when the fuel was sold at R$5.57 per liter on the national average.

Already the S10 diesel –best sold in Brazil and with lower sulfur content-fell 0.3% in the week. The price of fuel ranged from R$5.48 to R$7.00 per liter in the state average, with a minimum recorded in Pernambuco and a maximum in Roraima. Fuel follows with zero federal taxes until December.

Hydrated ethanol also showed a slight price reduction, from R$ 3.89 to R$ 3.88 per liter in the national average. The price of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas, better known as cooking gas) remained at R$ 107.33 per 13 kg cylinder.

