Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/22/2023 – 3:47 pm

One week after the increases made by Petrobras for gasoline and diesel, the filling stations in the State of São Paulo have already passed on a good part of the readjustment, an average of R$ 0.30 for gasoline, and R$ 0.70 for diesel, according to a survey by Sem Parar, which operates in tolls, parking lots, gas stations, among others.

Petrobras readjusted the average price of regular gasoline by 16.3% seven days ago, which took the average price at stations from R$ 5.16 to R$ 5.49, up 6.3%. Added gasoline had an average increase of 7% per liter, going from R$5.51 to R$5.90.

Diesel, which was readjusted by 25.8%, had the highest transfers to the consumer. Common diesel rose 12.8% at pumps, going from R$5.08 to R$5.73. The version with additives rose 14.8%, with an average price per liter going from R$5.12 to R$5.88.

The fluctuation analysis took into account approximately 10 million liters of fuel transacted by Sem Parar customers at service stations in the State of São Paulo, in the period from August 10 to 21.

Accumulated

Regarding the fluctuations recorded during the year, the same study analyzed the average price at gas stations in the State of São Paulo for gasoline, alcohol and diesel. Between January and August, diesel was the fuel that varied the most.

The additive version registered a drop of 20.3% (reduction of R$ 1.33 per liter), while the common diesel had a reduction of 19.1% (reduction of R$ 1.20 per liter).

Regular ethanol, on the other hand, dropped 10.3% on average at the pumps (reduction of approximately R$ 0.40) and ethanol with additives had a reduction of 6.6% (decreasing an average of R$ 0.28 per liter).

Gasoline, on the other hand, increased during this period. The additive version had an average increase of 7% (about R$ 0.37 per liter) and regular gasoline rose 6.3% (increase of R$ 0.32 per liter).

The analysis of the average fuel price took into account the average price of around 170 million liters supplied by Sem Parar customers in the State of São Paulo, between January 1st and August 15th.