RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The average price of gasoline rose 3.4% between March 6 and 12 compared to the previous week, to 5.769 reais per liter, after the return of federal taxes on fuel, showed this Monday a survey of the ValeCard, a company specialized in fleet management solutions.

“Even after the increase of more than five percent in the liter of gasoline in the first week of March, retailers continued to raise prices in the second week of the month, taking them to levels above expectations by the market after the return of federal taxes on fuels”, says Brendon Rodrigues, Head of Innovation and Portfolio at ValeCard.

The survey was based on transactions carried out in more than 25,000 accredited establishments in all states of Brazil.

The federal government returned to charging PIS/Cofins on gasoline on March 1, which increased the price of fuel by 0.47 reais per liter, scored Valecard.

Already ethanol, direct competitor of gasoline at the pumps, had a high of 1.1% in the second week of the month to 4.038 reais per liter. However, Rodrigues pointed out that it is possible that a retreat will be observed next week.

He pointed out that the producing plants in São Paulo reduced the price by 2.22% between March 6th and 10th, citing data from the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics at Esalq.

Already diesel oil S-10 had a retreat of 0.09% at the pumps, to 6.261 reais per liter in the same period.

