From the editorial team with Estadão Conteúdoi From the editorial team with Estadão Conteúdo https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-estadao-conteudo/ 07/18/2024 – 12:38

Brazilians started paying 2% more for gasoline at gas stations in the week of July 7-13, with the average price rising from R$5.85 to R$5.97 per liter, according to data released by the National Petroleum and Biofuels Agency (ANP). This is the highest average price recorded by the ANP in the country since July 2022 (R$6.05).

The increase reflects the 7.1% adjustment in the price of fuel at refineries, announced by Petrobras on the 9th.

This year, the average price of gasoline at gas stations has risen by 6.6%, according to data from the ANP. At the beginning of Lula’s government, in January 2023, the average price per liter in the country was R$5.05. The highest value ever recorded by the survey was in May 2022, under the government of Jair Bolsonaro, when the average price per liter reached R$7.28.

Cooking gas and diesel

Cooking gas, which rose 9.6% at refineries, had an impact of 0.9% for the end consumer, with the average price of a 13-kilo cylinder rising to R$101.75, compared to R$100.85 the previous week.

Even though it was not included in the state-owned company’s increases, S10 diesel – without adjustment for more than 200 days – registered an increase of 0.8% at gas stations during the survey period, being found at an average price of R$6.01 per liter.

The ANP reduced the sample size of fuel prices across the country by 43% due to budget constraints. In addition, heavy rains in Rio Grande do Sul prevented the survey in some of the 36 cities included in the survey, the agency reported.

Lag in relation to international prices

Despite the adjustment made by Petrobras on July 9, the price of gasoline remains far from international prices. According to the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom), the average gap between gasoline in Brazil and the Gulf of Mexico, used as a parameter by importers, was 6% at yesterday’s closing price, opening space for an increase of R$0.18 per liter.

Taking into account only Petrobras refineries, this gap rises to 7%, while the Mataripe Refinery, in Bahia, the only relevant private refinery, with 14% of the market, readjusts its prices weekly and records a difference of only 1% in relation to the international market.

In the case of diesel, the gap returned to double digits at the state-owned refineries and was 10% at the close of Wednesday, the 17th, which could lead to a readjustment of R$0.39 per liter. In Mataripe, the gap was 3%.