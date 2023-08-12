Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/12/2023 – 7:03 am

After the deflation registered in June, the IPCA rose again last month. The country’s official inflation index was 0.12% in July, slightly above market expectations (0.06%, according to data from Projeções Broadcast). Thus, inflation in 12 months rose again, to 3.99% – it was 3.16% in the period of one year ended in June.

The high, according to the IBGE, was driven by the increase in fuel prices, mainly gasoline, of 4.75% in the month. According to analyst André Guedes, manager of the IPCA at the IBGE, if gasoline were excluded from the calculation, the IPCA would register a deflation of 0.11%. “As of July 1st, the full rate of PIS / Cofins on gasoline returned, which contributed to this increase”, he said.

Commenting on the July IPCA result, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, admitted yesterday that the 0.12% increase was slightly above what the market expected, but reaffirmed that inflation is returning to the target.

“Inflation in 12 months is a bit polluted because we had the exemption (on fuel) in the second half of 2022, which brought inflation down a lot. I always use it to compare that our six-month inflation is the same as a year’s”, he said, at an event in Curitiba.

Campos Neto repeated that the Central Bank has been looking more closely at service inflation, which has fallen more slowly. “We see mainly the issue of manpower, it has been difficult to hire in some sectors, and in other cases there is a surplus of manpower. The services core portion is well above target, but today’s number on that portion was slightly better.”

For Alexandre Maluf, economist at XP Investimentos, there was an “unequivocal improvement” in the metrics of services and cores (calculations that disregard temporary price shocks) in the IPCA, which “possibly will increase” the bets for a cut of 0.75 points percentage in the Selic already in September. Maluf points out, however, that the inflation data remain consistent with cuts of 0.50 point in the Selic in the next meetings of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), with the interest ending the year at 11.75%.

minor diffusion

Daniel Karp, economist at Santander, evaluated that, despite having risen in relation to June, the reading of the index is favorable in qualitative terms. “The upward surprises were less relevant to signal future inflation, while the downward surprise was concentrated in services, a more inertial group related to cores, more relevant to signal the path of future inflation,” he said.

In addition, he added, there was also a drop in IPCA diffusion (the number of items surveyed with price increases), “indicating that inflation is much less spread out now”.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.