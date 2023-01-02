Price increases 2023, a rain of increases: especially the auto sector

The 2023 started off with a flurry of increases expected and aggravated by the high level of inflation. The price increases are striking different sectors key and risk aggravating the already complicated situation at the level economic which is crossing Italy, which is preparing, together with many other states of theEUto enter recession. From the gas to the tickets of the bus and the metro. Come on rental fees at insurance to the toll of the highways: the inflation of 2022 – we read in Repubblica – faces the first months of the new year with effects consistent and in many cases already calculable. Starting with the motorway tolls: the Ministry of Transport has announced that from 1 January those falling under the responsibility of Autostrade per l’Italia have increased by 2%with a further touch up, from July 1, by 1.34%. Furthermore, from 1 January 2023 the reduction of the excise on fuel decided by the Draghi government and confirmed only until the end of the year by the Meloni government, the price of gas and gone up immediately about 18 cents a litrein the absence of further extensions, which have not been foreseen at the moment.

To complete the picture of increases in the field car – continues Repubblica – there is the insurance. In the third quarter compared to the previous one le TPL car rates I am increase on average by 2.5%. It doesn’t even save public transport. In fact, the Municipalities, exhausted first by the pandemic and then by the energy crisis and inflation, have decided that the time has come to increase the prices of bus and metro tickets. Some examples: a Milan from 9 January 20 cents moreto Rome 50even if the increase will instead come to August. A usual increase at the beginning of the year is that of rentalsonly that this year the parameters worry the tenants a lot: in fact the Foi (the consumer price index for the families of workers and employees, surveyed by Istat) in November recorded a annual change of 11.5%.

Subscribe to the newsletter

