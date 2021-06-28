Eduardo de la Rosa

Mexico City / 06.28.2021 08:13:17

The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) revealed that during the past week in the verifications carried out by the agency, detected seven service stations on Mexico that presented irregularities by not selling full liters of gasoline and one more that did not allow the immobilization seals to be placed.

At President A’s morning lecturendrés Manuel López Obrador, the holder of the Profeco, Berenice Romero Domínguez, detailed that through the app Liter X Liter, responded to 186 complaints through 171 verification visits.

“Of the verified stations, 7 presented irregularities for not giving liter by liter, and one more refused to place the immobilization seals. The station that refused was from the company Edarsi, on the road Tuxpan, Tampico, in Ozuluama de Mascareñas, Veracruz”, He highlighted.

He stated that with a cut-off on June 24, the mexican oil mix was $ 69.60 per barrel, while the price of diesel on average throughout the country during the past week it was 21.69 pesos; 22.28 pesos for the Premium and 20.54 pesos the regular one.

The representative of the Profeco indicated that in the highest profit indicators in the country brands continue Redco, Chevron and Windstar selling more expensive fuel, while for the sixth consecutive week, they remain in the lowest profit indicators Total, G500 and Orsan.

MRA

.