Kommersant: gasoline production in Russia in June lagged behind the Ministry of Energy plan by 7.2%

Based on the results of the first 18 days of June 2024, the average daily production of high-octane gasoline in Russia fell 7.2 percent behind what was planned by the Ministry of Energy (Ministry of Energy). About it reports “Kommersant” with reference to sources.

It is clarified that during this period of time, the average daily production volumes of this type of fuel in the country increased by two percent compared to May and reached 108 thousand tons. However, given the seasonal increase in demand for gasoline, production volume is recovering more slowly than the plans of the Ministry of Energy suggest.

Fuel inventories at Russian oil refineries during this time decreased by 2.7 percent compared to the previous week. Reserves remain at just under two million tons, higher than last year. In turn, gasoline export volumes increased by 53 percent compared to May.

Earlier, Kommersant, citing sources, reported a slow restoration of gasoline exports from Russia. In May, daily supplies of domestic high-octane fuel decreased threefold compared to January-February levels, to about 5.5 thousand tons.

For most of May (until the 20th), an export embargo was in force in the country. In the second half of the last month of spring, the government suspended the ban until June 30. Restrictions on fuel exports will remain in place from July 1 to August 31.