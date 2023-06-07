Estadão Contenti

06/07/2023 – 12:54 pm

The average price of a liter of gasoline increased by 2.33% at Brazilian service stations after the change in the collection of the ICMS rate, valid since June 1, points out a survey by the Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL). “After the setbacks registered since April, the new measure raised the average price of gasoline at service stations at the beginning of the month, which represented an average increase of R$ 0.13 cents in the cost of fuel for drivers”, highlights the director- General Mobility Officer at Edenred Brasil, Douglas Pina, in a note.

The increase in the price of fuel was identified in all five Brazilian regions, with emphasis on the South Region, where the liter closed on June 5 at R$ 5.58, an amount 5.48% more expensive compared to May.

In the Midwest Region, gasoline was traded at R$5.61, up 3.70%; in the Southeast, the average closed at R$5.43, with an increase of 3.63%; in the Northeast, fuel was 2.56% more expensive and was sold at R$5.61; in the North, the price per liter closed at R$ 5.93, with an increase of 1.89%.

In the breakdown by State, the IPTL identified that only Rondônia registered a reduction in the average price of a liter of gasoline, of 0.86% in relation to May, and closed the fifth day of June at R$ 5.78.

In the other States and in the Federal District, gasoline became more expensive, especially in Pernambuco, where the average price closed at R$ 5.74, with an increase of 9.33% compared to May.
























