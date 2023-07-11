The exchange price of a ton of AI-92 gasoline rose to a record 59.4 thousand rubles

The cost of gasoline in Russia has updated a historical record during bidding at the St. Petersburg International Commodity Exchange on July 11.

Since the beginning of summer, the AI-92 brand has already updated several records and for the first time overcame the bar of 59 thousand rubles. At the maximum, the price of a ton of gasoline grew by 0.41 percent, to 59,442 thousand rubles. The cost of a tonne of AI-95 premium gasoline increased by 0.24 percent to 66,140 rubles, lower than the record of 67,380 rubles set in mid-June.

The cost of summer diesel fuel rose to 0.13 percent, its cost amounted to 51.87 thousand rubles per ton. Aviation kerosene rose in price by 2.31 percent to 64.94 thousand rubles. Liquefied hydrocarbon gases (LHGs) became more expensive by 0.9 percent, their price rose to 17.66 thousand rubles. Fuel oil has risen in price by 5.56 percent, up to 19.5 thousand rubles per ton.

Earlier, the authorities called on Russian oil companies to sell gasoline on the domestic market, even to the detriment of profit. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak appealed to industry representatives with a request “not to take immediate advantage to the detriment of Russian fuel consumers.” He also ordered to develop a mechanism for quoting the export of petroleum products.

At the same time, the government decided to cut payments under a damper mechanism designed to keep fuel prices down. They will be reduced by a quarter, from 103.5 to 78.6 billion rubles in monthly terms. Compared to last year’s figures, payments fell three times: previously they amounted to 219.6 billion rubles.

Earlier it became known that gas stations will have to sharply increase gasoline prices in order not to lose profits. According to Kommersant’s sources in the industry, gas stations do not increase the cost of fuel at the same pace as its purchase price increases. As a result, some stations have minus two or three rubles per liter of fuel, depending on the brand.