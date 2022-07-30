On the other hand, the price of diesel is above the global average of Global Petrol Prices

The current price of gasoline when leaving refineries in Brazil is below the average of 167 countries, according to data from the portal Global Petrol Prices and ANP (National Petroleum Agency) related to Friday (29.Jul.2022). The liter of fuel was at US$ 1.11. The average in the researched universe was US$ 1.41.

Currently, Brazil has the 2nd lowest price of a liter of gasoline among BRICS members. Large producer of oil and gas, Russia keeps the fuel at US$ 0.85 and leads the list. In China, the value is US$ 0.28 more expensive than in Brazil, at US$ 1.39. In India, it reaches US$ 1.30 and, in South Africa, US$ 1.56.

It is true that large oil producers such as Russia are predisposed to live with low prices. In Saudi Arabia, the liter of gasoline leaves the refineries at US$ 0.62. In Nigeria, at US$0.42, and in the United States, at US$1.21.

Equally a producer, the country with practically free fuel is Venezuela. A liter of gasoline costs US$ 0.02. But one must consider, in this case, the exchange rate of 562,686 bolivars per dollar unit.

In Norway, where Social Security has been financed since 1990 by a fund fed by resources from oil, the liter of fuel has the 4th highest price on the list, at US$ 2.39. The most expensive is the one in Hong Kong, at US$2.98.

Diesel

In the case of diesel prices, things change. The average liter of fuel in Brazil registered by the ANP on Friday (29.Jul.2022) was US$1.43. The value is above the average of the 167 nations, of US$ 1.38. Despite this, the country has the 86th most affordable price.