According to a survey by the National Petroleum Agency, the average liter of fuel was R$5.74; diesel also fell

The average price of Gasoline was R$5.74 per liter last week, according to a survey by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuel) released this Friday (20.Oct.2023). It is the 8th fall in a row. In the week before last, from October 8th to 14th, the price of fuel was R$5.76.

According to the ANP, from October 15th to 21st, out of 4,568 stations surveyed, the highest price found for a liter of gasoline was R$7.59. The lowest value, in turn, was R$4.75.

On average, the maximum price of gasoline for the year was R$5.88, on August 26th.

In the last week, the average price of ethanol was R$3.61. Of 3,872 stations evaluated, the highest value found was R$6.60 and the lowest was R$2.83.

The average calculation of fuel prices is based on the price and yield of each fuel. However, as the prices of gasoline and ethanol at gas stations vary, experts suggest opting for ethanol when it is equivalent to up to 70% of the price of gasoline. The average price of diesel also registered a drop in the last week: R$ 6.04. It is the 3rd consecutive week of reduction, since, in the week before last, the price of fuel decreased from R$6.07 to R$6.05. Of the 2,117 stations evaluated from October 15th to 21st, the most expensive diesel cost R$7.95 per liter, while the cheapest cost R$4.09. The maximum value of fuel this year was R$6.41, on January 7th, on average.

On Thursday (Oct 19), Petrobras announced that it will reduce, from Saturday (Oct 21), the price of gasoline by R$ 0.12 per liter and increase the value of gasoline by R$ 0.25 per liter. diesel. The state-owned company informed that the price of a liter of gasoline will be R$2.81 and that of diesel will be R$4.05 for distributors.

According to the oil company, the accumulated variation in gasoline and diesel prices for distributors represents a “reduction”. It states that there is a decrease of R$0.27 per liter of gasoline and R$0.44 of diesel during the year.

“The commercial strategy we adopted at Petrobras during this administration has proven to be successful, especially in terms of making Petrobras competitive in the market and at the same time avoiding the transfer of volatility to the consumer”said the president of the state-owned company, Jean Paul Prates.