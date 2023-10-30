Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/30/2023 – 13:14

The average price of a liter of gasoline at the end of October fell by 0.50% compared to the first fortnight of the month, according to the Edenred Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL), a survey that consolidates the pricing behavior of transactions at gas stations . Ethanol ended the month with the national average price stable on the same basis of comparison, at R$3.76.

According to the general director of Mobility at Edenred Brasil, Douglas Pina, when compared to the month of September, the average price of gasoline fell 1%. “This reduction is still a reflection of the last adjustment in fuel prices announced on October 19th”, he explains.

In regional terms, all regions recorded drops of 0.17% to 0.65% in the price of a liter of gasoline, compared to the first fortnight of the month. The cheapest liter was found at gas stations in the Southeast at R$5.79, and the most expensive at pumps in the North, at R$6.47.

Among the States, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul sold the fuel at R$ 5.73 and led the ranking of the lowest average price in the country. Even so, the most significant reduction, of 1.07%, compared to the first fortnight , was identified in Amazonas, where the average closed the month at R$6.45. Amapá has the highest average in the country for gasoline, at R$6.70, and the only price increase in the entire national territory, at 0.15%.

Ethanol

Despite stability compared to the first fortnight, the average price of ethanol fell 0.5% in October when compared to September, according to the survey.

Among the five Brazilian regions, the North and Southeast registered price stability, compared to the first fortnight. The Central-West, Northeast and South presented reductions of 0.82%, 0.67% and 0.49%, respectively. The lowest average for ethanol was identified at pumps in the Central-West, at R$3.65 and the highest in the North, at R$4.70.

With an average of R$3.67, Goiás presented the most significant reduction in the price of ethanol, 1.34% compared to the first half of October. However, the lowest average in the country was sold in Mato Grosso at R$3.54. Increases in the value of fuel were only identified in Rio de Janeiro, by 0.24% and in Alagoas and Pará, by 0.21%, where the averages closed at R$4.11, R$4.67 and R$4 .77, respectively. The highest average in the country was found in Roraima, at R$5.02.

“At the end of the month, filling up with ethanol became more advantageous in 16 states and the Federal District. Gasoline was considered more viable in ten states. Ethanol is also considered more ecologically interesting, as it contributes to the reduction of gas emissions responsible for climate change”, highlights Pina.

The IPTL is a fuel price index based on fuel supplies at Edenred Ticket Log’s 21,000 accredited gas stations.