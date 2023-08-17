Gasoline, prices always higher

There gas no sign of dropping in price. On the motorway in self-service mode, the cost of refueling reaches an average of 2.019 euros per litre. This is what can be seen on the basis of the daily analysis of the prices of network of petrol stations published on the website of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy (Mimit) and updated every day based on communications from the managers.

The average price of diesel on the motorway, still in self-contained mode, it costs 1.928 euros per litre. The LPG served at 0.842 euros, and the methane served is 1.528 euros.

