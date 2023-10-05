Gasoline price | The opposition attacked Bergbom and Vigelius of the basic Finns: “The people have been strung up harshly”

The parliament discussed the citizen’s initiative demanding a tax cut on gasoline, which is backed by two current MPs from the Basic Finns. Miko Bergbom said that he will not vote for his own initiative.

Parliament discussed on Thursday citizens’ initiative, which calls for a drastic reduction in gasoline taxation. According to the initiative, fuel excise duty should first be removed completely for one year and then permanently halved.

The opposition parties especially blamed the MPs of the basic Finns Miko Bergbom and Joakim Vigelius of eating his promises.

Bergbom and Vigelius were in the youth organization of fundamental Finns to launch a citizen’s initiative in January 2022. Now, as representatives of the ruling party, they defend the government’s program in which gasoline taxation is reduced to only a fraction of the amount required by the citizen’s initiative.

Opposition according to the representatives, the citizens’ initiative’s demand for the removal or halving of the excise tax, which generates more than 2.5 billion euros per year, was completely unrealistic in the first place.

“Is it right that before the elections you can say whatever you want and promise whatever you want? Yes, these speeches must be held to account in this hall as well”, criticized the Sdp member of parliament Joona Räsänen.

“Yes, it’s certainly embarrassing that the people have been strung up so harshly. When Timo Soinin Basic Finns cheated the Finns, yes Riikka Purran Basic Finns have dragged people even more outrageously here,” said the left-wing coalition Jussi Saramo.

“Can the word of people aspiring to public office be trusted? This is an extremely serious matter”, continued the center in his speech Katri Kulmuni.

His party mates Antti Kurvinen also criticized the fact that the ministers of basic Finns did not Riikka Purra and Lulu Wrist were present at the conversation.

“I think it’s a cowardly act that they are not here to respond to basic Finns’ unconditional election promises,” Kurvinen said.

For discussion Bergbom, who participated in the Basic Finns, said directly after the repeated demands of the opposition representatives that he would not support the citizen’s initiative he had launched himself in a possible vote. According to him, it is not possible to implement the initiative “in this economic situation”.

However, Bergbom praised the fuel and vehicle tax reductions decided by the government as “historic”.

“The difference between the Basic Finns and the center is that the government in which the Basic Finns are involved lowers the fuel tax. The government, in which the center was involved, increased the fuel tax. The difference is quite huge”, he answered the centrists’ criticism.

According to Bergbom, the citizens’ initiative launched by the youth organization is not an election promise of basic Finns. He also appealed to the fact that the government program is a compromise agreed upon by the four parties.

Nearly The “motoring recovery package” citizens’ initiative, which collected 80,000 signatures, is progressing from the referral debate to the finance committee’s consideration.

The citizens’ initiative’s chances of success in parliament are low.

The tax reduction called for in the initiative would make a big dent in the state coffers. It would significantly complicate the government’s efforts to balance the public finances.

The Treasury Committee can decide either to issue a report on the matter, which would proceed to the plenary session, or to suspend the consideration of the matter.