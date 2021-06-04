ofAnna-Katharina Ahnefeld shut down

The excitement about the Green push for gasoline prices is still high. Now SPD Chancellor candidate Scholz and Federal Transport Minister Scheuer are making a clear statement.

Berlin – Annalena Baerbock’s gasoline price push continues to fuel. The election campaign proposal by the Greens to raise the gasoline price by 16 cents after the federal elections in autumn is currently receiving broadside from several parliamentary groups. The Green Chancellor candidate justified the increase with the newly introduced pricing of CO2 as part of the climate protection package. First the left revolted, then criticism from the SPD, Union and FDP followed. The eco-party is not lacking in election campaign content – dissected by its competitors in the fight for the Federal Chancellery.

SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz vehemently rejects the petrol price increase: “Anyone who just keeps turning the fuel price screw shows how indifferent he is to the needs of the citizens,” said the current Federal Minister of Finance on Thursday picture-Newspaper. In his opinion, a steadily rising CO2 price “does not provide more climate protection, but only more frustration”. Baerbock and her Greens had previously received sharp criticism from the left-wing parliamentary group leader Amira Mohamed Ali, who pulled out the charge card of social division. “Higher gasoline prices? Baerbock looks at people with low incomes with an unbearable arrogance. Because that really hits it, while the rich continue to refuel without any problems, ”she tweeted on Monday. “This is not a sensible climate policy, but divides society even further.”

Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock: Petrol price proposal continues to be massively criticized

First Robert Habeck’s now withdrawn rush to deliver defensive weapons to the Ukraine, then the furore about additional income from the Greens hope Baerbock and now the excitement issue of gasoline prices. The fiercest competitors of the Union for the Merkel successor can currently hear a lot. While the Union is still reluctant to elaborate an election campaign program, the Greens are already giving a foretaste of a possible Green federal government. After the survey turbo when Baerbock’s candidacy for chancellor was announced, the high is currently declining.

Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) also rejected the demand for higher fuel prices. He described this as “worrying”. “It is not possible that the prices keep going up,” he said picture. Mobility is “also a social aspect”. Meanwhile, the FDP parliamentary group Vice Stephan Thomae spoke out in favor of a “gasoline price brake so that those who are not bedded on roses do not have to limit their standard of living just to stay mobile”.

Anton Hofreiter from the Greens sharply criticized the Union and SPD in the debate about gasoline prices

The Greens parliamentary leader Anton Hofreiter has little understanding for the criticism of the Union and the SPD: “The Union and the SPD have just decided on a higher climate target, but refuse to implement their decisions,” said the Green politician on Thursday. Instead, “Scholz, Scheuer and Co. ignited the next level of dishonesty”. Although they had decided to increase the price of CO2 themselves, they started a “populist petrol rage campaign”. And added: “Anyone who stirs up fears and spreads half-truths deliberately undermines acceptance of the central future task of climate protection,” said Hofreiter. “You can’t trust the Union and the SPD when it comes to climate protection.”

The discussion also shows: The struggle to combat the climate crisis remains complex – and the hot topic in the fight for the Chancellery. (aka)

