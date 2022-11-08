Increase reaches the pumps despite Petrobras not having readjusted values; average fuel is R$ 4.98

The average resale value of regular gasoline rose from R$4.91 to R$4.98, consolidating a sequence of price increases for 4 weeks, according to ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) disclosed this Monday (7.Nov.2022). The survey was carried out from October 30 to November 5 across the country.

The average price of ethanol has been rising for 5 weeks and reached R$3.70, compared to R$3.62 the previous week, an increase corresponding to 1.92%. According to the study, the maximum resale price for gasoline was R$6.99, and for hydrous ethanol, R$6.19.

The price of diesel increased slightly, 0.3%, and reached an average of R$ 6.58, after a small reduction in the previous survey.

Despite the increase in the average price at distributors, Petrobras has not readjusted the value of fuels since June, and is out of step with the international parity price.

The value of gasoline entered a downward trajectory in June and even reversed the high of 2022, when states adopted the ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) ceiling of 17% and 18%.