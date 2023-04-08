In the accumulated result for the year, fuel registers an increase of 12.2%; residents of the North are the ones who pay the most, says Fipe/Veloe

Common gasoline in Brazil had an average increase of 8.2% in March compared to February. In the accumulated of 2023, the increase is 12.2% in relation to the 1st quarter of 2022.

The data are from the April edition of the Panorama Veloe of Mobility Indicators, carried out by Veloe, hub mobility and logistics, in partnership with Fipe (Foundation Institute of Economic Research).

According to the survey, in March, the average price of common gasoline was R$ 5.57 per liter at gas stations in Brazil. In February, the average was R$ 5.12.

Last month, the North region had the most expensive gasoline in the country: R$ 5.92 per liter – an increase of 10.8% compared to February. Amazonas (R$ 6.51) leads among the states. Roraima (R$6.16) and Acre (R$6.05) come next. Amapá was the State with the cheapest gasoline, at R$ 5.26.

In the Southeast region, the average price of R$5.43 was the lowest in the country. São Paulo appears as the 2nd state with the lowest average, with R$ 5.35.

Additive gasoline accompanied the upward movement. In March, the fuel average rose 7.9%. In the accumulated result for the year, the increase was 10.9%.

ETHANOL BECOMES AN OPTION

The data indicate that hydrous ethanol had a slight variation of 3.1% compared to February. “With this panorama, the number of States where fueling with ethanol is more advantageous, or indifferent, in relation to regular gasoline” has increased.records the report.

According to the Cost-Benefit Flex indicator, which evaluates the relationship between price and performance of alcohol or regular gasoline in the supply of light vehicles, in 9 states supplying gasoline or ethanol is indifferent.

They are: Acre; Paraíba; Alagoas; Paraná; Goiás; Mato Grosso do Sul; Minas Gerais; Federal District and São Paulo. Only in 2 of them, Amazonas and Mato Grosso, is fueling with ethanol more advantageous.

The calculation carried out by Fipe considers the percentage of the price of ethanol in relation to gasoline. Between 70% and 75%, the choice is indifferent. When the price is lower than 70%, the advantage is fueling with ethanol. Any value above 75% already makes gasoline the most advantageous option.