The average price of a liter of gasoline was sold at R$ 5.85 in the first half of May (1st to 12th) and remains stable, a reduction of 0.07% when compared to the end of April, points out a survey by the Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL).

In a note, the general director of Mobility at Edenred Brasil, Douglas Pina, assesses that in the previous month, all Brazilian regions registered a decrease in the price of gasoline. Already at the beginning of May, with the exception of the Northeast which had a reduction of 1.13% compared to April, the others closed with an increase of up to 0.61%, as is the case of the Midwest, where the price of a liter was sold at BRL 5.75.

“The number of States that showed an increase in the price of a liter of gasoline increased from ten to 12, which indicates an upward trend for fuel throughout the country”, highlights Pina.

In the regional analysis, the highest average price of gasoline among the regions and the second highest increase (of +0.53%) was sold in the North. The South occupied the position occupied by the Southeast in April and presented fuel at the lowest average price in the country, R$ 5.62, even with an increase of 0.18%.

Among the States, Acre stood out with the most expressive increase for gasoline, of 3.30% (at R$ 6.29), in relation to April. While the highest average price was found in Amazonas, at R$ 6.23. The biggest reduction for gasoline, of 3.61% (sold at R$5.69), was registered in Bahia, while Paraíba ended the period with the lowest average price among the states, at R$5.37.

Ethanol

The analysis of ethanol pointed out that the fuel follows an upward trend in early May and is already 2.06% more expensive, when compared to April, and had an average price sold at R$ 4.70 in the country. Unlike April, all regions recorded an increase in the value of ethanol, with emphasis on the Southeast, where the fuel was 4.36% more expensive (at R$ 4.50).

In the highlights by State, Paraná led the ranking of the most expressive increase for ethanol, of 6.02% (at R$ 4.01), while the highest average price was identified in Pará, at R$ 5.38. Among the reductions, the most significant was vita at pumps in Amazonas, 1.70%, from R$ 4.95 to R$ 4.87.

For Douglas Pina, when comparing May with April it is possible to identify an increase from 13 to 20 in the number of states where ethanol became more expensive. “As a result, at the beginning of the month, only two Brazilian states had ethanol as the most advantageous fuel when it came to filling up, which were Amazonas and Mato Grosso, compared to six states registered in April”, concludes Pina.

The IPTL is a fuel price index calculated based on fueling carried out at the 21,000 accredited Ticket Log stations, which manage 1 million vehicles, with an average of eight transactions per second.