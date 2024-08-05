MTA: AI-95 at Moscow gas stations has risen in price by an average of 8 kopecks in a week

During the week from July 29 to August 4, the growth of prices at Moscow gas stations slowed for the first time this summer. This was reported by Moscow Fuel Association (MTA) with reference to data “Interfax”.

Thus, AI-92 gasoline at Moscow gas stations last week increased in price by an average of only 5 kopecks, to 53.69 rubles per liter, and AI-95 increased in price by 8 kopecks, to 59.48 rubles per liter. The price of diesel fuel increased more noticeably, by 14 kopecks, to 65.81 rubles per liter.

For comparison, in July and June the cost of gasoline at the capital’s gas stations grew at a much higher rate. On average, fuel increased in price by 20-30 kopecks per week. Thus, the rate of price growth last week was the lowest since the end of May.

According to the results of the RIA Novosti study, the Russian regions with the most affordable gasoline were the Yamalo-Nenets, Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Okrugs. In these regions, local residents can buy more than two thousand liters of AI-92 per month for the average salary in the region. For comparison: the average for Russia was 1,334 liters.