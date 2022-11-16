The suggested retail prices for diesel and petrol are falling sharply again. After prices rose in October, a downward trend can now be seen again. The suggested retail price for petrol is currently at 2.04 euros and for diesel at 2.01 euros.

“Prices are falling and sharply,” says Paul van Selms of United Consumers. He says this is partly due to the falling oil price. “More than 3 percent of the price has now fallen since a few days ago.”

Gasoline prices have been falling for some time now. “From the beginning of summer, actually. That also happens with the price of diesel, although that development is somewhat more erratic.” According to Selms, there are also some filling stations that ignore the suggested retail price and keep the price for diesel a bit higher than for petrol just to be on the safe side.

“But as the war in Ukraine continues, it almost becomes more ‘normal’ and you see that the market reacts more calmly,” says Selms. “I also think that the effect of the boycott on Russian oil has subsided, alternatives have been found and the panic is out of the market.” See also Federal prosecutor calls for life to kill Georgians

Nevertheless, Selms thinks that recommended prices for diesel and petrol of less than 2 euros are becoming rare. ,,I think we have to live with prices of 2 or more than 2 euros and not below that. There remains a coupling effect between gas, electricity and petrol.”

Even in America, known for cheap fuel, gasoline prices have risen considerably over the past year:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.