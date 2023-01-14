The expensive fuel it is holding court both at an institutional level and from the point of view of consumers, who are most interested in the increase in costs during refueling and in issues related to tariffs. Gasoline and diesel prices have soared in recent weeks after the excise cut, a veritable sword of Damocles for the cost at the pump, was lifted. Institutions are trying to find a solution to fix the problem but in the meantime there is a clash with the managers of the filling stations and while waiting to find a way to please everyone, the hypothesis of a strike from 24 to 27 January called to respond to the accusations of speculation by the politicians still stands.

In this climate of tension comes an interesting analysis prepared by Facile.it which highlights the costs to be incurred to fill up in Italy and in 11 other European countries: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands , Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. In 2023, for example, along the Peninsula the tariffs seem to be much higher than last year, with excise duties and fuel taxes that have dragged states to the top of the ranking where these voices weigh the most; for petrol they are equal to 58.2% of the price paid at the pumpwhile for diesel they are equal to 51.1%. Just a month ago, in the first week of December 2022, however, our country was third last in the standings; excise duties and taxes affected the 46.4% on the price of petrol and the 38.9% over that of diesel.

Returning to the data for the first week of 2023, for the gasin second place in the ranking, is the Greece (57.9%) while the third la Germany (54.2%). The motorists of Spain and Slovenia were decidedly more fortunate, where the percentages stop at 46.6% and 47.9% respectively. For the dieselafter Italy is positioned the France, where excise duties and taxes account for 48.7% of the total price, and Austria, where they reach 44.6%. In Germany the weight of these items is equal to 41.8%, while it even drops to 39.9% in Spain. At the bottom of the diesel ranking we find Sweden which, however, always remains the country where filling up with diesel costs the most.

In fact, in 2022 the average expenditure was 1,275 euros (+21% compared to Italy) followed by Denmark (1,091 euros, i.e. 8% more than our nation). This taking into account the prices provided by the European Commission and assuming a distance of 10,000 km with a small car. In Italy the average expenditure incurred by the Italian motorist for the gas was equal to 1,008 euros, value that earns our country the seventh place among the twelve analysed. In the past year, the price of the full it has been saltier in several nations; in Denmark, for example, motorists spent 15% more than us (1,160 euros), in Greece 13% (1,140 euros) and in Germany 6% (1,069 euros). If you look at the price of the dieselon the other hand, the expenditure incurred in 2022 by the Italian motorist in the example amounted to 1,009 euros, a value that earns our country the fourth from last position in the ranking of the twelve. Only Portugal (-1%, 998 euros), Spain (-1%, 997 euros) and, once again, Slovenia (-10%, 909 euros) are doing better than us.