06/16/2023 – 20:11

The price of gasoline fell again in the week of June 11th to 17th, after having risen the previous week after four consecutive falls. Fuel fell 0.4% to an average price of R$5.40 per liter. Diesel also recorded a drop in the average price calculated at filling stations in the period, of 0.6%, to R$ 5.10 a liter, according to data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Cooking gas continues to fall, with the average price reaching R$ 103.15 for a 13-kilogram Liquefied Natural Gas (LPG) cylinder.

The price of gasoline still does not reflect the fall of R$ 0.13 per liter announced by Petrobras this week, which took effect as of this Friday. Fuel was impacted last week by the return of ICMS collection under a new methodology, which increased the tax amount in some states.























